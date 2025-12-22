10 arrested at AT&T Stadium after 'several disturbances' at high school title games
ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police arrested 10 people at AT&T Stadium on Saturday after "several disturbances" during the UIL State Championship games.
Texas High School Football State Championship arrests
What we know:
Arlington police say that its officers and stadium staff responded to multiple incidents involving large groups of people in the concourses during the three high school state championship games on Saturday.
Because of the large number of people involved in the disturbances, affected sections had to be cleared out, according to police.
APD says a "significant number" of individuals were ejected as the crowd was dispersed.
A total of 10 people were arrested for various charges.
Arlington police say the offenses included fighting in public, interference with public duties, assault on a public servant, resisting arrest, criminal trespass, and active felony and misdemeanor warrants.
What we don't know:
Police did not release the names, nor ages of those arrested.
Texas High School Football State Championship Games
The backstory:
AT&T Stadium in Arlington hosted three state title games on Saturday.
Dallas' South Oak Cliff defeated Richmond Randle in the 5A Dvision 2 championship game 35-19.
Galena Park North Shore topped Duncanville 10-7 to take the 6A Division 1 title.
The DeSoto Eagles beat the Sheldon King Panthers 55-27 for the 6A Divison 2 belt.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Arlington Police and the UIL.