DeSoto police arrest 4, seize 142 pounds of marijuana in bust

DeSoto police arrested four young men and seized over 140 pounds of marijuana in a massive drug bust earlier this week,

DeSoto's High-Intensity Crime Reduction Unit teamed up with police departments from Midlothian, Duncanville and Cedar Hill to make the April 18th bust.

While Duncanville and Cedar Hill officers pulled over the suspects, the DeSoto team executed a search warrant on a home on Kimmel Drive in Cedal Hill.

Officers found 142 pounds of marijuana, recovered six handguns, two assault-style pistols, an assault-style rifle and over $42,000 in cash.

DeSoto says one of the handguns recovered was stolen.

22-year-old Devin Jamil Crenshaw of Duncanville, 21-year-old Damare Jaheim Lofton of Dallas and 22-year-old Ashton Javine Turner of Dallas were each charged with possession of 5 to 50 pounds of marijuana, a third-degree felony and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

21-year-old Trevor Jesse Nielsen of Cedar Hill was charged with delivery of 5 to 50 pounds of marijuana, a second-degree felony, possession of 50 to 2000 pounds of marijuana, a second-degree felony and possession of 4 ounces to 5 pounds of marijuana, a state jail felony.