DeSoto man charged for alleged retaliation murder after his brother was killed

Vigilante justice and a case of mistaken identity landed a DeSoto man behind bars and charged with capital murder.

Last Thursday, 19-year-old Camran Collier was shot to death in the driver's seat of his car on Westlake Drive in DeSoto.

Police say rumors quickly started to swirl around Camran’s death, including several social media posts mistakenly identifying 20-year-old Kolby Graham as Collier's killer.

According to investigators, Camran’s brother, 22-year-old Norman Collier IV, believed the rumors and shot and killed Graham following a balloon release to honor his brother on Sunday.

Norman has been arrested and is held on a $1 million bond.

Police have not released a suspect name in Camran's murder.