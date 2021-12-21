DeSoto family using Christmas decorations to raise money for Alzheimer’s research

A DeSoto family who raised $150,000 for St. Jude on Halloween thanks to visitors checking out their decorations are at it again.

This time, they're hoping to attract Christmas visitors to check out their decked-out house and send a little donation for Alzheimer’s research.

Off Shadywood Lane in DeSoto, yards sit in the dark. But when you drive by, you can’t miss Randy Motes’ house.

"Everything has a story," he said.

And his story starts here. This is Motes’ childhood home.

"I get teary-eyed when we are wrapping trees because it brings back the memory of me and my mom," he said.

Motes and his wife prepare all year to deck the house in thousands of lights, signs and inflatables. All wooden signs are painted in their living room. But some of his favorites are from the very beginning 20 years ago.

This year, Motes is also raising money for the Alzheimer’s Association.

"I was an only child and my parents were much older. I was always with the old population of people. I know quite a few people who have suffered from Alzheimer’s," he said.

A QR code sits in the front yard for people to donate when they drive by. So far, he’s raised $2,000. His goal is $20,000.

During Halloween, Motes’ yard surpassed any expected goal. His skeleton yard raised more than $150,000 for St. Jude Hospital.

WATCH: DeSoto family's skeleton home supports St. Jude

Now Motes is hoping the Christmas traffic will help while also lighting up the eyes of people passing by.

"Jaws drop," he said. "Kids are like, ‘There is Santa!’"

Advertisement

Motes says he has more decorations coming in, so more will be added before Christmas. It will run through Jan. 5.