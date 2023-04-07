Second suspect arrested in Denton shooting that killed 2 at apartment complex

Denton police say a second suspect in a double homicide last month has been arrested.

On Thursday, March 23, police were called to the Ridgecrest Apartments on Dallas Drive. Officers found 29-year-old Breanna Dunn and 43-year-old Ronald Calvert Jr. who had been shot to death inside a car.

Witnesses told police they saw two suspects fleeing from the area.

Silvester Williams (Denton PD)

29-year-old Silvester Williams was arrested on Monday and charged with capital murder. Interviews and physical evidence led detectives to determine 29-year-old Benjaminpaul Teal was the second suspect in the shooting.

Teal was arrested in Wichita Falls and will be charged with capital murder for causing the death of two people during the same criminal act.