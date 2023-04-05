Expand / Collapse search

Suspect arrested for Denton double murder

Denton
Sylvester Williams (Denton PD)

DENTON, Texas - Denton police arrested a man they say killed two people outside an apartment complex last month.

Sylvester Williams, 29, was taken into custody Monday in Lewisville.

Investigators believe he shot 43-year-old Ronald Calvert Jr. and 29-year-old Breanna Dunn outside the Ridgecrest Apartments on March 23.

2 dead in shooting outside Denton apartment complex
Two people are dead after a shooting at an apartment complex near Golden Triangle Mall in Denton.

The victims were found in a vehicle in the parking lot.

Police didn’t release any details about the motive but said it wasn’t a random act. Williams knew the man who was killed.

Williams is charged with capital murder.