Suspect arrested for Denton double murder

Denton police arrested a man they say killed two people outside an apartment complex last month.

Sylvester Williams, 29, was taken into custody Monday in Lewisville.

Investigators believe he shot 43-year-old Ronald Calvert Jr. and 29-year-old Breanna Dunn outside the Ridgecrest Apartments on March 23.

The victims were found in a vehicle in the parking lot.

Police didn’t release any details about the motive but said it wasn’t a random act. Williams knew the man who was killed.

Williams is charged with capital murder.