Couple conspired to rob 16-year-old, leading to deadly shooting, Denton police say

Denton police say a couple worked together to rob a 16-year-old, and that robbery ended in a deadly shooting.

Ely Mendez Gomez was shot and killed near Denia Park on Feb. 3.

Ely Mendez Gomez

19-year-old Marcus Williams of Sanger and 17-year-old Gabrielle Cortes of Denton have now been charged with capital murder in Mendez Gomez's death.

Denton police say that Cortes and Williams are dating and conspired to rob Mendez Gomez.

Investigators say that Williams followed Mendez Gomez's car throughout the night on Feb. 3 before the fatal shooting.

Cortes was in the car at the time of the shooting. She initially told police she saw a man who was wearing dark clothes and a ski mask approach them with a gun in his hand.

Williams was arrested Wednesday and further investigation uncovered that he allegedly worked with Williams and planned to rob Mendez Gomez.

Cortes was arrested on Thursday.

Both are charged with capital murder.

Family members told FOX 4 that Gomez was athletic, a former football player for Denton High School, before quitting to focus on his dream of becoming an attorney.