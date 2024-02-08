Family remembers 16-year-old killed in Denton shooting

Police in Denton are trying to find out who shot and killed a high school student Saturday night.

Ely Mendez Gomez was shot and killed in the car he was driving.

Now, the teen's family is pleading for anyone who knows anything to come forward.

The teenager who was killed leaves behind a family who said he was loved by all who knew him, and he was focused his future and always helping others.

"He was really into music. I used to play with him, the piano, the guitar," Edras Mendez said.

Mendez is grieving the loss of his younger brother, 16-year-old Gomez.

"He had a lot of charisma, he had a lot of friends," Gomez’s mother, Cindy Mendez, said.

His mother and siblings said Gomez was also athletic, a former football player for Denton High School, before quitting to focus on his dream of becoming an attorney.

"I know my child, he’s a beautiful person," Gomez’s mother said.

"He’d say we gave it all away to the kids," Gomez’s brother said. "He was always generous. He was always looking out for everybody."

The happy thoughts are mixed with deep sorrow.

On Saturday, just after 11:30 p.m., Denton police responded to a 911 call and discovered Gomez unresponsive, behind the wheel of a vehicle he was driving at the intersection near Denia Park and softball complex on the city’s south side.

Investigators said he was struck by a bullet that came through one of the vehicle’s window.

Gomez died a short time later at a hospital.

"That road, we grew up playing in that park. We used to go every Saturday, we played soccer, football," Gomez’s brother said.

Denton police have not identified a suspect, and it’s unclear if Gomez was targeted.

Police will only say they are still investigating.

Gomez’s family said they can't imagine why anyone would want to hurt him. They are preparing for his memorial with heavy hearts.

"I want police to keep, the detectives to try their hardest to get the person who did this to my brother, and I’d like the person who did this to my brother to come forward and turn themselves in," Gomez’s brother said.