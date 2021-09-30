Man admits killing roommate in apartment near Texas Woman’s University

article

Denton police solved a murder after a man arrested for an outstanding warrant confessed to killing his roommate.

Tony Brett Mason, 38, was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

After he was taken to jail, he told investigators the gun they found was the weapon he used to kill 22-year-old Isaiah Dre’von Harpe on Sunday.

Mason said he shot Harpe several times, killing him in their shared apartment near Texas Woman’s University.

The two reportedly argued before the fatal shooting but police haven’t said what that argument was about.

Mason is now charged with murder and the unlawful possession of a gun.