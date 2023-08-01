Expand / Collapse search
Denton man gets life in prison for pregnant girlfriend's bloody murder

Simeon Bonilla-Rubio (Denton County Jail)

DENTON, Texas - A North Texas man was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of killing his 19-year-old pregnant girlfriend.

Simeon Bonilla-Rubio was arrested back in April of 2021 for the death of Cassity Hinojosa.

Denton police said witnesses saw him crash his car on Interstate 35E and then physically force a woman covered in blood into the vehicle.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Suspect wanted for bloody murder captured in Denton after Uber ride

Denton police arrested a man for murder after tracking him to an Uber car 45 miles away in southern Dallas.

Responding officers found the wrecked car with Hinojosa inside. She was taken to the hospital but died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police began searching for Bonilla-Rubio near the crash scene and quickly determined he had gotten help from an unsuspecting bystander. That person had ordered an Uber ride to Dallas for Bonilla-Rubio. 

Police used the app to track him and had officers waiting to arrest him when he arrived at his destination in the Red Bird area of Dallas.

The Uber driver and unsuspecting bystander didn’t know about the shooting and were not harmed, police said.

The Denton County District Attorney’s Office said jurors on Friday found Bonilla-Runio guilty of capital murder.

He was automatically sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.