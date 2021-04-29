Suspect wanted for bloody murder captured after Uber ride

article

Denton police arrested a man for murder after tracking him to an Uber car 45 miles away in southern Dallas.

The crime happened Wednesday afternoon near Interstate 35E and McCormick Street. People called 911 after seeing a woman covered in blood being physically forced into a vehicle.

The callers said the woman’s attacker, described as a Hispanic male in his early 20s who was wearing a red shirt and black shorts, fled the area.

Police and K9 officer searched the area but could not find the suspect.

They eventually found a nearby resident who had agreed to order an Uber ride for the suspect without knowing he was involved in a crime.

Denton police were able to track the rideshare vehicle in real-time and alerted police in Dallas.

Officers in Dallas were waiting to arrest the suspect as soon he was dropped off at a mobile home park in the Red Bird area of Dallas.

The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Simeon Bonilla, is now being held in the Denton jail on a murder charge. His bond was set at $500,000.

Bonilla’s victim died at the hospital from a gunshot wound. Her name has not yet been released.