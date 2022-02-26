Denton high school student arrested after gun found in his backpack, police say
article
DENTON, Texas - Denton police arrested an 18-year-old student who they said brought a gun to school.
Marquez Reed was taken into custody Friday at Fred Moore High School.
Administrators said a family member called the school saying Reed might have a gun.
Campus staff found the gun in Reed’s backpack and called police.
He told officers he did not intend to harm anyone.
Reed is charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Advertisement
READ MORE: Euless 13-year-old remains in critical condition after hit-and-run crash