Denton high school student arrested after gun found in his backpack, police say

Denton police arrested an 18-year-old student who they said brought a gun to school.

Marquez Reed was taken into custody Friday at Fred Moore High School.

Administrators said a family member called the school saying Reed might have a gun.

Campus staff found the gun in Reed’s backpack and called police.

He told officers he did not intend to harm anyone.

Reed is charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon.

