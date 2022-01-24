Denton grandmother accused of murdering 3-year-old grandson

article

A Denton grandmother is charged with murdering her 3-year-old grandson.

Police say Angela Downing, 57, told hospital medical staff the boy had fallen down a flight of stairs. The boy had a skull fracture, brain swelling and bleeding.

Child Protective Services contacted police while the child was being treated.

Investigators say Downing, who was the child's legal guardian, later admitted that she had thrown the boy onto the floor and against a wall.

After being hospitalized four days the child died.

