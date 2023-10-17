Expand / Collapse search

Denton Bible Church pastor announces retirement 1 year after FOX 4 investigation

By
Published 
Denton
FOX 4

FOX 4 Investigates: 14 girls sexually abused by North Texas youth pastor; the red flags the church ignored

A North Texas megachurch recently released an investigation that revealed a former youth pastor sexually abused 14 girls at two different churches. Now, one of his many victims is sharing her story publicly for the first time. She wants to shine a light on what happened because she says the church kept it in the dark for too long.

DENTON, Texas - The pastor of a North Texas megachurch that came under fire for ignoring red flags of sexual abuse announced that he is retiring.

Pastor Tommy Nelson, a best-selling author of Christian books, emailed his announcement to the congregation of Denton Bible Church on Oct. 4, exactly one year to the day after our FOX 4 investigation aired.

A former youth pastor at the church, Rob Shiflet, was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison in 2021 for sexually assaulting two girls on church youth trips.

That same year, the church made available by request a five-page letter summarizing a 10-month-long investigation conducted by a third-party attorney.

Related

FOX 4 Investigates: 14 girls sexually abused by North Texas youth pastor; the red flags the church ignored
article

FOX 4 Investigates: 14 girls sexually abused by North Texas youth pastor; the red flags the church ignored

A North Texas megachurch recently released an investigation that revealed a former youth pastor sexually abused 14 girls at two different churches. Now, one of his many victims is sharing her story publicly for the first time. She wants to shine a light on what happened because she says the church kept it in the dark for too long.

It found many failures on the part of Denton Bible Church under Pastor Nelson's leadership.

Pastor Nelson previously declined our request for an interview.

Shiflet was released from prison in January for good behavior.

Related

North Texas youth pastor who sexually abused 14 girls released from prison early for good behavior
article

North Texas youth pastor who sexually abused 14 girls released from prison early for good behavior

Robert Shiflet was released from prison on January 11, 2023, after serving 25 months behind bars for repeatedly sexually assaulting two girls.

Shiflet now lives in Weatherford and will be supervised as a registered sex offender for the rest of his life.