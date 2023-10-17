Denton Bible Church pastor announces retirement 1 year after FOX 4 investigation

The pastor of a North Texas megachurch that came under fire for ignoring red flags of sexual abuse announced that he is retiring.

Pastor Tommy Nelson, a best-selling author of Christian books, emailed his announcement to the congregation of Denton Bible Church on Oct. 4, exactly one year to the day after our FOX 4 investigation aired.

A former youth pastor at the church, Rob Shiflet, was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison in 2021 for sexually assaulting two girls on church youth trips.

That same year, the church made available by request a five-page letter summarizing a 10-month-long investigation conducted by a third-party attorney.

It found many failures on the part of Denton Bible Church under Pastor Nelson's leadership.

Pastor Nelson previously declined our request for an interview.

Shiflet was released from prison in January for good behavior.

Shiflet now lives in Weatherford and will be supervised as a registered sex offender for the rest of his life.