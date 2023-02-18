Boss of man accused of making threats at DeSoto mosque surprised by his alleged actions

A 48-year-old man accused of making terroristic threats to a mosque while wearing a crown is now charged by DeSoto police.

"I was amazed and shocked all at the same time," Dominique Waites said.

Waites is the manager of Golden Chick off Cockrell Hill Road where the suspect, Demarcus Brodie, works.

Waites said Brodie recently gave him the same crown, reading, "Good God. King. Lord luv."

"[The crown] represented us being children of God and being kings and queens of the most high. So, he wanted us to understand our value in who we were as people of God," Waites explained.

According to an arrest affidavit, Brodie told members of DeSoto House of Peace on Tuesday night that their religion goes against his religion, and while inside, he "threatened to chop off heads, kill families, and kill them" if they continue to practice."

Mosque members told detectives he was claiming to be a police officer, and two weeks prior, he was seen looking through windows.

Wednesday, police released cell phone images of the suspect.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man threatened families at DeSoto mosque, police say

Brodie’s boss saw the photos and cooperated with police, who found him hiding in his truck in a parking lot 7 miles away from his job.

"Something like this happens and it really sets you back," North Texas Islamic Council Vice President Aisha U-Kiu said.

U-Kiu said the threat against the mosque in DeSoto is felt by Muslims throughout North Texas.

"And Just the fact that the fear is still there and the hatred, unfortunately, is still there," she explained.

U-Kiu believes there’s no place for hate toward any religion.

"Any house of worship, right, not just the Muslim community, but the churches, the synagogues, the mosques, the temples," she said.

RELATED: Man arrested, charged with making terrorist threat against DeSoto mosque

It’s unclear what led Brodie to reportedly threaten the mosque.

Brodie’s boss said he lives with his mom, and for more than three years, he’s been a model employee.

"And a warming heart. Always greets us," Waites said.

But according to the affidavit, Brodie has a violent past, previously being "charged with making threats to government buildings and had also been charged with slitting the throat of a waitress in Charlotte, NC."

A disturbing revelation to his boss, who said he’s deeply concerned, while continuing to pray for him.

"The crown that he had worn, he just presented to myself as understanding us to be kings of God’s children, and so to see it being used in that magnitude definitely rises to concern," he added.