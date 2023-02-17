Man arrested, charged with making terrorist threat against DeSoto mosque

DeSoto police have arrested a man they say threatened a local mosque.

48-year-old Demarcus Brodie, from DeSoto, was charged with issuing a terrorist threat against the DeSoto House of Peace & Community Center on West Beltline road.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man threatened families at DeSoto mosque, police say

Police released images of Brodie from inside on the mosque on Tuesday, February 14.

READ MORE: Flower Mound police identify suspect they believe stole donations from mosque

"I would like to thank our officers and detectives for working quickly and diligently to track this man down and get him off the street. He is no longer a threat to our community. I would also like to thank our residents who looked out for their neighbors and worked with us to help keep our community safe," said DeSoto Police Chief Joseph Costa in a statement.

The case has been referred to the U.S. District Attorney's Office to see if it qualifies as a hate crime.

