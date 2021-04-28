Defense attorneys call for probe into troubled Tarrant County ME’s Office

article

Defense lawyers may have a reason to appeal a lot of convictions after serious questions were raised over the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

They demanded that county commissioners launch an outside investigation of the ME’s office.

The questions began with the number two doctor there –Mark Krouse – who botched several autopsies, including failing to find a bullet left in one man’s body.

Then a state district judge accused the Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Nizam Peerwani of misleading a jury in a murder case.

"Last month a Tarrant County district judge found that Dr. Peerwani gave false and misleading testimony in a 2006 capital murder case for which the accused was sent to death row and currently remains on death row," said Benson Varghese, with the Tarrant County Criminal Defense Lawyer’s Association. "We’re calling for the court to consider whether he should remain the medical examiner. And a retirement/resignation is not sufficient."

Krouse was suspended in November and will retire later this week.

