December 17 declared Makayla Noble Day in Prosper as cheerleader's recovery continues

It was a big day for a Prosper cheerleader who was paralyzed in a freak tumbling accident three months ago.

Makayla Noble was surprised on Friday at the Prosper Police Department by the EMT's who were there the day of her accident.

The EMT's gave her flowers and welcomed her into the station where members of her cheer squad were waiting with open arms.

There was one more surprise waiting for her, as well.

The Prosper mayor was also there to declare December 17 as Makayla Noble Day.

Noble is currently back home, going to physical therapy and making more improvements each day in her recovery efforts.

