Deaths, positive cases grow amid COVID-19 outbreak at Dallas County nursing facilities

A nursing facility in Richardson is the latest in Dallas County dealing with a potential positive case of COVID-19 coronavirus as another person died and the number of cases grew at other locations.

The Reserve at Richardson said the patient is conditionally positive, but the final results are not in yet. It would be the fourth Dallas County nursing home dealing with the virus. A second patient at the Edgemere Senior Living Center died on Monday and the Skyline Nursing Center saw 10 new cases.

There are two clusters of virus cases at senior care facilities, according to officials.

Three patients and a staff member tested positive at Edgemere in Dallas. Two of those patients have died, county officials said Monday.

In a statement, administrators there said they have "activated an emergency response team” and they’re working with authorities “to take all appropriate steps to control the spread of COVID-19."

Ten more residents tested positive at Skyline Nursing Center in West Oak Cliff on Monday, for a total of 14 cases at the facility.

"We have isolated the risk, but we must be aggressive with our efforts,” administrators said in a statement, adding that they’re isolating all residents in the area believed to be affected.

The Reserve said transmission may have happened despite precautionary efforts and the patient has been tested and discharged to a local hospital. No information was given about the person’s age, gender or if they had preexisting health conditions.

The facility is under complete quarantine with only essential medical personnel inside.

The newest cases in the county among the most vulnerable population has authorities tightening rules and some questioning if bringing elderly relatives home is the best option.

Jenkins, who said family members should consider removing elderly relatives, said on Sunday that families who bring a relative home from a facility with a positive case will all need to quarantine for 14 days.

Dr. Sarah Ross, UNT Health Science Center — Center for Geriatrics, spoke about what families should consider.

“The first question would be do you have the support system, the skill set the resources to recreate the care that the individual would need in a home setting,” Ross said.

Ross says for all families considering moving a loved one, the decision is an individual one.

“My words of advice would be not to let anyone make you feel bad or guilty one way or another because the decision is for you to make and your family to make based on what is best for your loved one,” Ross said.

A third facility, Monticello West, has a positive case but is not believed to be a cluster.

