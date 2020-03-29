Dallas County reports clusters of COVID-19 cases at nursing homes

article

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said the county is starting to see clusters of COVID-19 cases at nursing homes.

There are four confirmed cases at two Dallas County nursing homes, and there's another positive case at another nursing home, but that's not believed to be a cluster of cases at this time.

The cluster of cases are at Edgemere Senior Living and Skyline Nursing Home, Jenkins said Sunday. All four of those who tested positive at Skyline are hospitalized at this time, while one of the residents from Edgemere is hospitalized, according to Dr. Phil Huang, who is the head of Dallas County Health and Human Services.

RELATED: Coronavirus coverage

Dallas County reported its 10th COVID-19 death on Sunday, along with 48 new cases, bringing the county's number of total cases to 488.

The latest death was a woman in her 80s, who was living at a long-term care facility. Health officials said she had been hospitalized and had other high-risk chronic health conditions.

Tarrant County reported 11 new cases, bringing their total cases to 139. Denton County now has 165 cofirmed COVID-19 cases after reporting 17 new cases.

Advertisement

Dallas County leads the state with the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths. Collin, Denton, and Tarrant counties all have more than 100 cases.

Two Fort Worth Police Department officers have tested positive for COVID-19, and in recent days, Dallas Fire-Rescue announced three of its firefighters tested positive for COVID-19.

Jim McDade is president of the Dallas Firefighters Association, and has talked to those infected.

He said they are all improving well.

Because of close contact, 28 other firefighters are in quarantine. McDade believes the three contracted the virus while at work.

“Right now, the number, we have about 28 people who are quarantined. We’ve had a total of 47. We had a few people whose test results came back negative, so that's released a few people from quarantine. Because, if one person from the crew gets sick, the entire crew will get quarantine,” he explained. “We are not cutting our manpower, we are not cutting our response, Dallas firefighters will be there for the citizens through this whole thing.”

McDade said that as a precaution, they are asking all their first responders to wear PPE masks when interacting with people in the public.

Coronavirus health tips

While COVID-19 is a new respiratory virus, daily precautions recommended to prevent respiratory illnesses are the same:

• Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer when you can't wash your hands.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

• Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and throw the tissue away. If you don’t have a tissue, use the elbow of your sleeve. Don’t use your hands to cover coughs and sneezes.

RELATED: Coronavirus FAQ: Here’s what you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick and keep children home when they are sick.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

• Get a flu shot. (Although the flu shot does not protect against COVID-19, it is flu season.)

RELATED LINKS:

Shelter-at-home order issued for Dallas County

Shelter at home: What's considered essential?

Track Texas coronavirus cases by county with this interactive map