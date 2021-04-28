Death of man at Collin County jail ruled homicide by medical examiner

article

The Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled the manner of death for Marvin Scott III, who died while in custody at the Collin County jail, was homicide.

Dr. William Rohr found that Scott’s cause of death was "fatal acute stress response in an individual with previously diagnosed schizophrenia during restraint struggle with law enforcement," and the manner of death is listed as homicide.

The medical examiner’s office is waiting for lab results to complete Scott’s final autopsy report.

Scott died in custody on March 14. He had been arrested by Allen police for marijuana possession and reportedly began to act strangely in jail. Officers put him on a restraint bed and used pepper spray to get him under control.

RELATED: Family questions action taken prior to Collin County in-custody death

Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner fired seven officers involved in the incident because they violated policies and procedures. An eighth officer resigned.

Advertisement

Though one of the seven detention officers now has a job again.

The sheriff’s office said several of the officers appealed their terminations through the civil service process, and the job of one of those officers was restored on Friday.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

Detention officer fired in Collin County jail death investigation reinstated

Marvin Scott's family wants to see fired detention officers face charges for his in-custody death

Seven detention officers fired in Collin County jail death investigation

Family commissioned independent autopsy for Collin County in-custody death