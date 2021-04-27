Detection officer fired in Collin County jail death investigation reinstated

article

One of the seven detention officers fired following the death of Marvin Scott III in the Collin County jail now has a job again.

Scott died in custody on March 14.

He had been arrested by Allen police for marijuana possession and reportedly began to act strangely in jail. Officers put him on a restraint bed and used pepper spray to get him under control.

Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner fired seven officers involved in the incident because they violated policies and procedures. An eighth officer resigned.

The sheriff’s office said several of the officers appealed their terminations through the civil service process and the job of one of those officers was restored on Friday.

"Sheriff Skinner disagrees with this decision and is considering his options before the full Civil Service Commission," his office said in a statement.

Scott’s family is still waiting for his official cause of death and has commissioned an independent autopsy.

The Texas Rangers are conducting a criminal investigation of the incident.

