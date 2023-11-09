Suspect shot, DEA agents shot at while serving warrants at Dallas home

article

The DEA said two of its agents shot and injured a suspect during a shootout at a Dallas home Thursday.

Agents were serving warrants at a home on Searcy Street in West Oak Cliff when authorities said an armed suspect opened fire on them while trying to get away.

Agents fired back and hit the suspect.

The DEA said its agents were not hit by gunfire.

It has not given an update on the condition of the wounded suspect, and no details have been released about the specifics of the warrants agents were serving.