Plano ISD school closure plan concerns parents of deaf students

A Plano ISD school that houses a regional school for deaf children is one of four schools the district is considering closing.

Parents say closing Davis Elementary School would rip apart the deaf and hearing culture that staff has carefully knit together over the course of decades.

"She's not known as the deaf kid, this is Audrey," said Shawnda Krajca, the mother of a deaf second-grader at Davis Elementary.

"Miss Teague is my teacher," Audrey signed. "She tells joyful stories, and she likes math."

The Plano ISD campus houses a regional school for the deaf that serves all of Collin County.

Audrey has grown up taking many classes alongside kids who are hearing.

"We had a new kid and one of her friends said, this is Audrey, she doesn't speak, she speaks with her hands, and it is pretty cool," said Krajca.

Audrey's mother says she was in shock to find out during the district's board meeting that Davis was one of four schools on the chopping block.

"Parents received an email Tuesday night at 6:03 p.m. for a meeting at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday night. For the closing of Davis that we did not know would be happening," she said.

Under the recommended plan, the Regional Day Program For The Deaf would be relocated to Harrington Elementary, while hearing students would be split between Harrington and Saigling Elementary Schools.

"This is a crucial school. It has the hearing culture and deaf culture blended together," said Krajca.

She says many of the staff members at Davis have learned basic signs and the mainstream teachers are adept at how to teach with deaf students in the class.

"Audrey is in general education math with her interpreters. That is what is unique. The Gen Ed teachers get trained to involve the deaf and hard of hearing kids," Krajca said.

Moving to a new school is hard for any kid.

Krajca says that challenge is amplified for deaf children.

"At this school they've grown up with them, they understand there is no bullying," she said.

Parents are planning to hold their own meeting Friday in hopes of developing a communication plan with the district.

"It is not just closing down a school, yes, that happens, education is not being funded right now, but this is a special school where two communities have come together," she said. "If you break that it will be so detrimental to these deaf ed kids and hearing kids, because they are one group. It's not just shutting down a school. It's tearing apart these two communities."

A spokesperson with the district told us the superintendent is not doing any interviews before a board vote.

The school board president also declined an interview.

A date for a vote on school closures has not been set.