Plano ISD is considering closing these 4 schools

Plano ISD is considering closing two elementary schools and two middle schools by the 2025 school year.

District leaders say it's needed to deal with changing enrollment.

The school board did not take action on the recommendations presented during Tuesday night’s meeting.

The driving force behind the recommendations is the declining enrollment in certain parts of the city.

The number of graduating seniors is larger than the current kindergarten classes.

Last year, the district formed a planning committee to come up with a 10-year strategic plan for the district. That included closing and consolidating schools.

The committee recommended closing the following schools: Davis Elementary, Forman Elementary, Armstrong Middle School and Carpenter Middle School.

The schools are in the central and eastern sectors of the city that have seen the biggest declines in enrollment.

For example, Carpenter had a capacity for nearly 1,400 students, but only 500 enrolled.

Some of the schools were older as well and needed costly renovations to stay open.

Families and staff at those four campuses received a letter Tuesday about the recommendation to the board.

If the board approves the recommendations, students at several schools would be rezoned.

Related article

Transportation routes would have to be redrawn as well.

Committee members addressed questions over the tedious and emotional process it took to make the recommendations.

If approved, the recommended closures would save around $5 million in annual operating costs. There would also be a one-time capital savings of about $20 million.

The committee did not make recommendations about campuses in the western part of town, where enrollment is actually going up.

The committee says no employees will lose their jobs if the recommendations are approved.

The next school board meeting is June 25.