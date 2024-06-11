Dallas weather: Tuesday brings best shot at rain this week

Tuesday brings the best chance of rain all week for North Texas.

Not everyone can expect to see rain, but there will be a good shot if you live to the west and south of DFW.

Areas east of Dallas will see fewer showers.

Rain chances pick up in the late morning hours to the west and then increase as we move to the afternoon and evening hours.

The storms will move out as the sun starts to set.

The strongest storms to the southwest could bring gusty winds and small hail.

The biggest risk will be heavy rain, which could lead to flooding.

If the rain doesn't reach, it could be a very nice day.

Highs are only expected to climb into the mid 80s.

There may be a few showers sticking around to the south and east on Wednesday.

Temperatures should climb close to the 90s by the afternoon.

High pressure will build into Texas from the west by later in the week.

That pressure will kill off rain chances and crank up the temperature.

Expect to see temperatures in the mid-90s by the late week and into the weekend.