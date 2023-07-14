Remains of Dallas World War II pilot returned, to be buried in Texas

article

The remains of a Dallas World War II pilot, who was accounted for in 2022, have been returned to Texas to be buried.

Second Lieutenant David Murrel Lewis was in the U.S. Army Air Force. He was 20 when he died in action on August 1, 1943. His aircraft crashed in Romania during Operation TIDAL WAVE.

Featured article

His remains were identified on May 11, 2022, after extensive work by the American Graves Registration Command.

Lewis will be buried in Saltillo, Texas, on Sunday. His remains arrived at DFW Airport Friday, and a procession brought his remains to Sulphur Spring for his funeral and burial over the weekend.