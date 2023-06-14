VIDEO: Man 'pistol-whipped' on DART train, police searching for suspects

DART Police are searching for two people involved in a violent assault on a DART train on Tuesday afternoon.

A FOX 4 viewer sent a video showing a man they described as being "pistol-whipped" while on a northbound Red Line train at LBJ/Central Station in Dallas.

WARNING: This video contains graphic content/language

The video shows a man and a woman fighting with another man. The woman hits the man with what appears to be a gun.

In the footage you can see the man with blood all over his head.

DART Police said the victim was taken to Presbyterian Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Man steals DART bus, crashes into several cars on joyride, officials say

It is unclear what led up to the fight.

DART Police say they are leading the investigation into the incident and that they are "searching for the assailants."