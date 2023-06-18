1 injured in shooting at DART bus stop

article

Police are investigating a shooting at a DART bus stop late Saturday night.

The call about the shooting came in at about 11:30 p.m., from a stop on Al Lipscomb Way, not far from Julius Schepps Freeway.

Few details have been released about the shooting, but DART police said one person was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing.