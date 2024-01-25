DART Silver Line construction closes busy road for a year

Dallas Area Rapid Transit began a new project on Thursday that could cause headaches for commuters in Far North Dallas. Part of a busy roadway will be shut down for a full year.

On Thursday morning, crews closed the portion of Hillcrest Road between McCallum Boulevard and Webster Way.

Detours were put in place to direct traffic to Coit Road and Preston Road, and digital signs were added to warn drivers about the closure.

The area is in Dallas but also near the Plano and Richardson borders. And it's in a Plano ISD school zone.

DART officials said they are working closely with all three cities and the school district to provide updates on the closure and ensure safety.

The Silver Line project is a 26-mile-long commuter train line that will connect seven North Texas cities from Plano to Grapevine.

It’s faced backlash already from some residents and city leaders who argue it’s not safe in some areas.

DART expects the Silver Line will be up and running by the end of next year or the beginning of 2026.