Man hot-wires DART bus, crashes into several cars on joyride, officials say

A man is facing charges after police say he stole a DART bus and crashed it into several parked cars in Dallas.

At 11:30 p.m. Sunday, a paratransit vehicle was hot wired and stolen from a DART facility, eventually making its way onto Good Latimer Expressway and Central Expressway.

The bus hit several parked cars before crashing into someone riding a bicycle.

The rider on the bike was not harmed, according to DART.

Cell phone video from the incident provided to FOX 4 shows the bus driving in reverse at high speeds, before eventually crashing into a sign.

The bus already has damage at the time the video was taken.

As the car pulls away, you can hear the tires screech and the apparent crunch of a vehicle.

DART says the suspect took the vehicle on a 30-minute joyride.

The driver fled the scene, eventually being caught by Dallas police near Swiss Avenue and Bryan Street.

Charles Tisaby (Source: Dallas Jail)

26-year-old Charles Tisaby is charged with felony unauthorized use of a vehicle and resisting arrest.

He is being held at the Dallas Jail without bond.