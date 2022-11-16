DART launches Clean Team Initiative for its trains

article

DART has created a clean team to remove trash left in its trains.

During the pilot program, workers from the faith-based group Our Calling will board the trains parked in the rail yard.

From 7 p.m. to 3 a.m., they will remove trash, sweep, mop, and wipe down with cleaning supplies.

Part of the plan is to focus on high touch areas, like handrails, door buttons, and hanging straps.

The new Clean Team Initiative will also bring on 24 additional contract cleaners who will work daily shifts Monday through Friday.