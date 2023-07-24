Trial begins for man accused of driving to Dallas to kill girlfriend's husband

An accused hitman goes on trial this week for the murder of his girlfriend’s husband.

Police believe Darrin Lopez was under the impression he needed to protect his then-girlfriend, Jennifer Faith, from her husband.

Jennifer and James Faith

James Faith was shot seven times while he and Jennifer walked their dog in October 2020.

Jennifer spoke to FOX 4 after the shooting, asking for the public’s help to find the person who killed her husband.

She later admitted to orchestrating her husband’s murder and is now serving a life sentence.

Detectives said Jennifer plotted to kill her husband to get more than half a million dollars from a life insurance policy.

Federal prosecutors said Jennifer deceived Lopez into believing her husband was abusive. They said she was having an emotional affair with Lopez, who was her high school boyfriend.

Darrin Lopez

Police said Lopez, who is a former soldier who suffered a traumatic brain injury in Iraq, drove from Nashville to Dallas to kill Jennifer’s husband.

Lopez has entered a not-guilty plea in this case.

The judge expects a jury to be selected Monday.

Opening statements are set to begin Tuesday.