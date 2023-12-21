Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick suggests removing Pres. Biden from ballot over immigration

On the heels of the Colorado Supreme Court ruling former President Donald Trump should be removed from the primary ballot, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick suggested doing the same thing to President Joe Biden.

Patrick made the comments on Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle" on Tuesday night while criticizing the president's immigration policies.

"We're fed up. In fact, seeing what happened in Colorado tonight, Laura, makes me think, except we believe in democracy in Texas, maybe we should take Joe Biden off the ballot in Texas for allowing 8 million of people to cross the borders since he's been president, disrupting our state far more than anything anyone else has done in recent history," said the lieutenant governor.

Earlier this week, Governor Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 4 into law, empowering officers to arrest a person they suspect crossed into the state illegally.

Patrick attended the bill signing ceremony.

"The Biden administration is doing nothing," Lt. Gov. Patrick told Ingraham.

On Tuesday, the Colorado Supreme Court declared former President Donald Trump ineligible for the White House under the U.S. Constitution’s insurrection clause and removed him from the state’s presidential primary ballot.

Colorado’s highest court overturned a ruling from a district court judge who found that Trump incited an insurrection for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, but said he could not be barred from the ballot because it was unclear that the provision was intended to cover the presidency.

The court stayed its decision until Jan. 4, or until the U.S. Supreme Court rules on the case. Colorado officials say the issue must be settled by Jan. 5, the deadline for the state to print its presidential primary ballots.

Other states could take similar measures against the former president.

The Texas Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, March 5. Early voting begins February 20.