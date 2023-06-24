Man arrested after allegedly fleeing deadly Grand Prairie crash

A 21-year-old faces multiple charges after a deadly car crash in Grand Prairie.

The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. Friday night on S. Belt Line Road near Lakeview Drive.

A silver Ford Mustang hit a Honda Civic while the Civic was making a left turn.

The driver of the Mustang ran from the scene, according to Grand Prairie Police.

READ MORE: 100 mph chase on I-35E ends when suspect crashes into 18-wheeler

The driver and a juvenile passenger in the Honda were both taken to nearby hospitals. The young passenger died at the hospital. The driver is expected to be okay.

No information has been made available about either victim.

Police say they identified the driver of the Mustang as Damian Torres. On Saturday, Torres turned himself in to police.

Damian Torres (Courtesy: Grand Prairie Police)

He has been charged with manslaughter, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, accident involving death and accident involving injury.

Torres is currently in the Grand Prairie Detention Center.

The crash is still under investigation.