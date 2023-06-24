100 mph chase on I-35E ends when suspect crashes into 18-wheeler

2 people are in the hospital after a high-speed chase through Dallas and into Ellis County.

Just after 11 p.m. Friday night the Dallas County Sheriff's Office (DSO) tried to pull over a dark sedan.

The driver didn't pull over and led law enforcement groups on a chase through several cities on I-35E with speeds topping 100 miles per hour. At times, the suspect would turn off the lights to their vehicle, according to DSO.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

While in Ellis County, the suspect crashed into an 18-wheeler rolling onto its side. The semi also went off the road.

Both the suspect and the driver of the 18-wheeler were taken to the hospital.

How to Survive: Police chases

An investigation is underway into the chase and crash.