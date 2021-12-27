Dallas Zoo welcomes twin tiger cubs

The Dallas Zoo is showing off its new tiger cubs.

The twins were born on Dec. 6 to mom, Suki, and dad, Kuasa.

Suki did have problems producing milk, but zoo workers were able to quickly intervene and ensure the young cubs’ survival.

Names have not yet been picked for the cubs and for now they’re remaining behind the scenes.

There are only an estimated 400 to 600 Sumatran tigers remaining in the wild, making them a critically endangered species.

"We’re thrilled to be able to contribute to the population once again with these adorable new additions," the Dallas Zoo said.

