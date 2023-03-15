Dallas Zoo suspected indicted on felony burglary charges

article

The man accused of stealing monkeys from the Dallas Zoo earlier this year was indicted on felony charges.

A grand jury issued indictments Tuesday against Davion Irvin for two counts of burglary.

Police said Irvin confessed to stealing two emperor tamarin monkeys in late January.

The animals were later found safe at a vacant home in Lancaster, a few miles south of the zoo.

Irvin is also accused of cutting enclosures in another monkey exhibit and the clouded leopard habitat. One clouded leopard escaped but was later found on the zoo grounds.

Irvin is still in the Dallas County jail.