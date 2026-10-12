Dallas woman found guilty on intoxication manslaughter, assault charges after crash that killed SMU student

The Brief Lynlee Pollis has been found guilty of intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault after a 2023 crash that killed SMU student Honor Wallace. Wallace was killed when Pollis ran a red light at the intersection of Monticello Avenue and North Central Expressway on September 24, 2023. A sentence for Pollis has not yet been decided. She is reportedly facing up to 20 years for the intoxication manslaughter conviction and 10 years for the intoxication assault conviction.



A Dallas woman was found guilty of intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault related to the 2023 death of an SMU student.

Lynlee Pollis found guilty

Lynlee Pollis (Source: Dallas Jail)

What we know:

A Dallas jury found Lynlee Pollis guilty of intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault for her role in the 2023 death of SMU student Honor Wallace.

The trial began on September 28 and was presided over by Judge Jennifer Balido.

Pollis' sentence has not been set. Intoxication manslaughter carries a maximum 20-year sentence, and intoxication assault carries a maximum 10-year sentence.

SMU student killed

Honor Wallace (Courtesy: Southern Methodist University)

The backstory:

On September 24, 2023, Honor Elizabeth Wallace, a sophomore from Grosse Pointe, Michigan, was driving east on Monticello Avenue through a green light at the North Central Expressway service road at about 4:20 p.m.

A car traveling north, driven by 27-year-old Lynlee Pollis, ran the red light and crashed into Wallace's car. Wallace died from her injuries at the hospital, while a passenger in Wallace's car broke her collar bone in the crash. Pollis only received minor injuries.

An arrest warrant affidavit for Pollis obtained by FOX 4 said that she told police she was headed home with her husky from a nearby dog park and bar, Mutts Canine Cantina, in Dallas’ West Village.

Pollis admitted she had a single margarita infused with tequila shots. She also said she had taken medication for her ADHD.

During the interview at the hospital, detectives noticed Pollis had glassy eyes, slurred speech, and a smell of alcohol. Testing after the crash showed Pollis had a blood alcohol concentration of .294, nearly four times the legal limit.

Pollis reportedly admitted she ran the red light in her Lexus on the service road. Police said Wallace had the right-of-way with the green light on Monticello when she was struck.

"The SMU community is deeply saddened by the tragic death of Honor Wallace. Honor was a valued member of our community, and we offer our heartfelt condolences and support to all who are affected by this loss. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family, friends and classmates during this difficult time," said Dr. KC Mmeje, SMU's Vice President for Student Affairs in a statement.

Wallace was pursuing degrees in English and Spanish at SMU.

What's next:

A civil case filed by Wallace's parents against Pollis is expected to start in October. Mutts Canine Cantina, where Pollis said she had been drinking prior to the fatal crash, is listed as a defendant.

Wallace's parents are seeking $1 million in damages.