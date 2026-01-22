Texas winter storm: Where you can go if your power goes out

The Brief Freezing weather is expected to move into North Texas this weekend, and it could affect the power in your home. If the weather causes your home to lose power, there are several warming stations across North Texas that will be open 24-hours a day for you to go to. Local law enforcement are also setting up warming shelters and giving out supplies for unsheltered people in Dallas and Fort Worth.



The freezing temperatures in North Texas this weekend could cause power outages. Cities across the metroplex are offering warming centers for people who lose power and people who are unsheltered.

Warming centers across North Texas

Several North Texas cities will offer warming centers to combat the cold temperatures to come.

Arlington

In preparation for the winter storm, the city of Arlington has decided to open its warming centers tomorrow.

Starting Friday, the city will have three overnight shelters to help those needing to stay warm this weekend.

This includes the Salvation Army location on Abram Street, First United Methodist Church and Nations Church.

All public libraries and recreation centers will also be open to the public during normal hours.

Richardson

The City of Richardson is planning to open warming centers this weekend.

There are three 24-hour shelters scheduled to open Friday at the Richardson police department's administration building. Fire station #3 and fire station #6.

The city is also warning residents that certain services may not be available, like bulk trash pickup and more.

DeSoto

The City of DeSoto has activated its Cold Weather Plan and will open a 24-hour warming center at the DeSoto Recreation Center beginning 6 a.m. Saturday, continuing through Monday evening.

The warming center will be open to DeSoto residents and surrounding Best Southwest community members, as space allows.

Fort Worth police do their part

The Fort Worth Fire Department went to multiple homeless encampments east of downtown to give out winter supplies.

"Based on just what they’re wearing, I can tell they’re lacking warm weather gear, so we’re going to get them some beanies, coats, and blankets," a Fort Worth Fire Department lieutenant said. "We know the flu has been going around and both of them are sick so we’re going to get our EMS bag, and we’ll do a quick check on them to make sure they are healthy."

"We keep track of all the occupied camp sites that we visit. That way we can go back and in there we’ll make notes," he continued.

An offer was made for shelter, but there were no takers. The crew then does what it can, offering water, supplies, and information.

"Narcan, two waters, blankets, beanies, and coats, as they are, she’s in shorts and a T-shirt. We’ll get them outfitted to ride out the cold."

Dallas sheltering options

Dallas will offer a place for people experiencing homelessness to shelter during this weekend's winter storm.

The City of Dallas' Inclement Weather Shelter will open Friday at 4 p.m. at Fair Park's Automobile Building to shelter people from this weekend's frigid temperatures.

The temporary shelter has the capacity to accommodate over 1,000 individuals and will provide a warm space for the unsheltered. Meals, blankets and restrooms will also be provided.

What they're saying:

"For someone sleeping outside, cold weather like this can be fatal," said Daniel Roby, CEO of Austin Street Center. "This inclement weather shelter is truly lifesaving, and it ensures that our neighbors experiencing homelessness have a safe, warm place to be during these dangerous conditions."

Food pantries closing

Grace Place Food Pantry in Anna will be closed on Saturday.

Dallas Weather Forecast

The National Weather Service has now issued a Winter Storm Warning for North and Central Texas starting at 6 p.m. on Friday and continuing through noon on Sunday. An Extreme Cold Warning will also be in effect from Saturday evening through Monday morning.

FOX 4 forecasters warn that North Texas may not climb back above freezing until Monday afternoon, meaning travel could be dangerous until Monday evening.

A full changeover to sleet and snow is expected across parts of North Texas late Saturday before the wintry weather ends Sunday, according to the NWS. Power outages are possible due to ice accumulating on trees and power lines.