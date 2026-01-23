The Brief Sleet and ice is expected in North Texas over the weekend. Some schools and events are shifting schedules. There has been little impact to events on Friday.



A winter storm is expected to bring sleet and ice to North Texas this weekend.

FOX 4 is tracking the organizations who are calling off school, events and more due to the weather.

Featured article

Gainesville ISD has already canceled what it calls its "intervention day" for students.

If you lose power, you can still stream FOX LOCAL on our mobile app

North Texas School Closings, Early Dismissals

FOX 4 News Dallas-Fort Worth has a complete list of closed North Texas schools, daycares, churches and businesses because of snow, ice, storm damage or severe weather.

If you have issues seeing the list click here.

School closings and delays will be reported here from across North Texas as they happen. School closings are reported by FOX 4 News Dallas-Fort Worth when relayed to us by the school systems such as Dallas ISD, Fort Worth ISD, Frisco ISD, Arlington ISD, Garland ISD, Plano ISD, Lewisville ISD, Mesquite ISD, Richardson ISD, Mansfield ISD, Keller ISD, Irving ISD, Denton ISD, Northwest ISD, Grand Prairie ISD, Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD, Prosper ISD and other public, charter and private schools across the North Texas area.

Severe Weather Closings Help

FOX 4 and fox4news.com are proud to offer an automated severe weather closings system that makes it easy and fast to get your critical closing and delay information on television and on the Web. When weather threatens to shut down schools and businesses here in North Texas, you can count on FOX 4 and fox4news.com to alert you.

Report a Closing

If you already have an organization ID and password for our automated system, Click here to report a closing. If you do not have an organization ID and password, read more about registering your organization below.

Get on the List

Before we can announce your closings or delays, we'll need to assign you an organization ID and password that will allow you to use our automated system. To get an ID and password, please contact FOX 4 News Managing Editor Matt Taylor at Matthew.Taylor@fox.com or call 214-720-3360. Please include the name of those authorized to announce a closure on behalf of the school or business and a telephone number for return calls. If you're listing a business, let us how many employees would be affected by our announcement. We reserve the right to restrict the numbers of businesses we put on the air, in order to make sure schools get first priority.

Contact Us

For questions about the system during business hours only, please e-mail Matthew.Taylor@fox.com or call 214-720-3360.