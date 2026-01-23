North Texas winter storm: How to get emergency alerts in your county
article
DALLAS - As North Texas preps for the weekend winter storm, multiple counties are reminding residents to sign up for their emergency alerts.
Outside of watching FOX 4 News, you can listen to emergency radio stations — WBAP 820 AM is the official emergency information station in the DFW Metroplex.
North Texas: Emergency alert sign-ups by county
Collin County
- Sign up for alerts through Everbridge
- Collin County Emergency Management website — click here
Dallas County
- Sign up for alerts through DallasAlert
- Dallas County government emergency alert systems information — click here
Denton County
- Sign up for alerts through Everbridge
- Denton County Emergency Notifications information — click here
Ellis County
- Sign up for alerts through Everbridge
- Ellis County Emergency Notification Systems information — click here
Hood County
- Sign up for alerts through Everbridge
- Hood County Emergency Notifications information — click here
Hunt County
Kaufman County
- Sign up for alerts through Everbridge
- Kaufman County Emergency Alert system information — click here
Navarro County
Parker County
Rockwall County
- Sign up for text alerts through Nixle
- Rockwall County Alert Center information — click here
Tarrant County
Wise County
- Sign up for text alerts from Wise County
- Wise County alert center information — click here
The Source: Information in this article comes from various North Texas county government websites.