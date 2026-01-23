Expand / Collapse search
Ice Storm Warning
from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST, Anderson County, Freestone County, Henderson County, Van Zandt County
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 6:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST, Navarro County, Hill County, Bosque County, Hamilton County
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 6:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST, Comanche County, Ellis County, Johnson County, Somervell County, Hood County, Erath County, Rains County, Kaufman County, Rockwall County, Dallas County, Tarrant County, Parker County, Palo Pinto County, Hopkins County, Delta County, Hunt County, Collin County, Denton County, Wise County, Jack County, Lamar County, Fannin County, Cooke County
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 6:00 PM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST, Red River County
Extreme Cold Warning
from SUN 6:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Red River County

North Texas winter storm: How to get emergency alerts in your county

Published  January 23, 2026 5:43pm CST
Winter Weather
FOX 4
article

In this illustration, a phone shows an Emergency Alert message on April 5, 2024, warning of an earthquake in New York. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

The Brief

    • An arctic front will roll into North Texas this weekend, bringing freezing temps and high chances of winter precipitation.
    • Numerous DFW-area counties have notification systems for emergencies.
    • Other alert systems are available based on colleges, school districts, and cities.

DALLAS - As North Texas preps for the weekend winter storm, multiple counties are reminding residents to sign up for their emergency alerts.

Outside of watching FOX 4 News, you can listen to emergency radio stations — WBAP 820 AM is the official emergency information station in the DFW Metroplex.

North Texas: Emergency alert sign-ups by county

Collin County

Dallas County

Denton County

Ellis County

Hood County

Hunt County

Kaufman County

Navarro County

Parker County

Rockwall County

Tarrant County

Wise County

The Source: Information in this article comes from various North Texas county government websites. 

