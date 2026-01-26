Dallas winter storm: Mass flight cancellations continue Monday, DFW ground stop

The Brief Dallas airports are still experiencing hundreds of flight cancellations as the frigid temperatures continue. Travelers are entitled to full refunds for canceled flights if they choose not to rebook, per federal law, though airlines are not required to provide hotel vouchers for weather. Ground operations remain high-risk as brutal "feels-like" temperatures reach minus 5 degrees, and runways face a high probability of refreezing and black ice after sunset.



Dallas airports are still seeing flight disruptions on Monday as the winter storm continues in North Texas. Winter weather warnings are currently in effect, forcing airlines to change their schedules.

DFW Flight Cancellations: Nearly 1,000 flights canceled in and out of Dallas

The winter storm is impacting air travel, especially at DFW airport.

According to flight-tracking site FlightAware, North Texas airports are seeing a high volume of cancellations. As of Sunday at 4 p.m., nearly 1,200 flights scheduled for Sunday were canceled at DFW Airport and Dallas Love Field combined.

American Airlines, which uses DFW as its primary hub, has been the most heavily impacted. The airline canceled more than 1,520 flights Sunday. Southwest Airlines, headquartered at Love Field, canceled more than 1,317 flights.

Ground Stop issued at DFW Airport

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, planes that were supposed to go to DFW Airport have been grounded until Noon due to snow and ice. There is a moderate chance there will be an extension on the timeline.

DFW Airport flight cancellations

Flight cancellations at North Texas airports have continued due to the winter storm. Here are the current numbers for today, Monday, Jan. 26 (as of 8 a.m.), according to FlightAware:

Dallas flight cancellations Monday

DFW International Airport: More than 460 cancellations

Dallas Love Field: More than 80 cancellations

Total: More than 1000 cancellations, 350 delays (This includes flights coming into Dallas)

Airlines, including American, Southwest, Delta, and United, have issued travel waivers, allowing passengers to rebook their flights without change fees. Travelers are urged to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

Check Your Flight Status

Travelers can check for flight delays by going to the airport's website.

Check TSA Wait Times

Travelers can check wait times by visiting the links below, checking on the MY TSA App, or visiting the airport's website. However, officials warn that the times are estimates and actual security lines may be longer than shown.

What happens if my flight is canceled?

Airlines will rebook you on another flight if your flight is canceled. Usually this is on the same airline, but depending on the reason, some may be able to rebook you on a partner airline.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, if your flight is canceled, and you choose to forgo the trip you had planned, you're entitled to a refund for any unused portion of your flight – even if the flight is non-refundable.

In addition, you're also entitled to get your money back for any bag fees or extras, such as a seat assignment.

Is an airline required to provide me with a hotel room, food voucher, or other reimbursements for a canceled flight?

Airlines will not provide a hotel, food or other reimbursements if a delay or cancellation is outside the airline's control.

Weather is outside airline control.

Dallas weather forecast

Bone-chilling cold persists through Monday with wind chills as low as 4 degrees; temperatures are not expected to rise above freezing until Tuesday afternoon.

Widespread closures remain in effect for major North Texas school districts and city facilities as the region recovers from Sunday’s snow and sleet.

Dangerous "freezing fog" and black ice are primary concerns late Tuesday into Wednesday as melting snow re-freezes, making travel potentially hazardous.