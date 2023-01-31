The icy weather has caused hundreds of flights into or out of North Texas to be canceled.

Flightaware.com reports 561 flights from DFW Airport have been canceled for Tuesday. That’s a third of the day’s scheduled flights.

At Dallas Love Field, 127 flights have been canceled. That’s a quarter of the schedule of flights there.

Southwest Airlines and American Airlines have each canceled more than 3,000 flights nationwide for Tuesday.

If you plan to fly, you’ll want to call ahead or check the status of your flight online.

