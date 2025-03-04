Dallas weather: How strong were Tuesday's winds?
Dallas-Fort Worth saw hurricane-force winds on Tuesday morning, leaving a trail of damage across the area.
Gusts in DFW climbed as high as 80 miles per hour.
Dallas-Fort Worth wind gusts
By the numbers:
Here's a look at the highest reported wind gusts on Tuesday morning.
- Mineral Wells - 81 mph
- Dallas Love Field - 78 mph
- DFW Airport - 74 mph
- Alliance Airport - 72 mph
- Fort Worth - 71 mph
- McKinney - 63 mph
What are hurricane-force winds?
Winds that climb above 74 miles per hour are considered hurricane-force winds.
Hurricane categories: What do they mean?
According to the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale Category 1 hurricane is a storm with sustained winds between 74 and 95 miles per hour.
Enhanced Fujita Scale
A tornado is assigned a rating on the Enhanced Fujita Scale to estimate its intensity.
An EF-0 tornado has winds between 65 and 85 miles per hour.
