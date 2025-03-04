Dallas weather: How strong were Tuesday's winds?

Dallas-Fort Worth saw hurricane-force winds on Tuesday morning, leaving a trail of damage across the area.

Gusts in DFW climbed as high as 80 miles per hour.

Dallas-Fort Worth wind gusts

By the numbers:

Here's a look at the highest reported wind gusts on Tuesday morning.

Mineral Wells - 81 mph

Dallas Love Field - 78 mph

DFW Airport - 74 mph

Alliance Airport - 72 mph

Fort Worth - 71 mph

McKinney - 63 mph

What are hurricane-force winds?

Winds that climb above 74 miles per hour are considered hurricane-force winds.

Hurricane categories: What do they mean?

According to the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale Category 1 hurricane is a storm with sustained winds between 74 and 95 miles per hour.

Enhanced Fujita Scale

Source: FOX Weather

A tornado is assigned a rating on the Enhanced Fujita Scale to estimate its intensity.

An EF-0 tornado has winds between 65 and 85 miles per hour.