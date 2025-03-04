Expand / Collapse search

Dallas weather: How strong were Tuesday's winds?

Updated  March 4, 2025 11:15am CST
Severe Weather
Dallas weather damage from SKY 4

SKY 4 looks at storm damage around North Texas on Tuesday morning after severe storms in the early morning hours.

Dallas-Fort Worth saw hurricane-force winds on Tuesday morning, leaving a trail of damage across the area.

Gusts in DFW climbed as high as 80 miles per hour.

READ MORE: Power Outages: Thousands with power in Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas-Fort Worth wind gusts

Dallas weather: March 4 late morning forecast

The sun is taking over and the temperatures are starting to warm up. The colder air behind this front was colder than we expected. FOX 4 Meteorologist Evan Andrews has the update on the forecast for the rest of the week.

By the numbers:

Here's a look at the highest reported wind gusts on Tuesday morning.

  • Mineral Wells - 81 mph
  • Dallas Love Field - 78 mph
  • DFW Airport - 74 mph
  • Alliance Airport - 72 mph
  • Fort Worth - 71 mph
  • McKinney - 63 mph

What are hurricane-force winds?

Winds that climb above 74 miles per hour are considered hurricane-force winds.

Hurricane categories: What do they mean?

According to the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale Category 1 hurricane is a storm with sustained winds between 74 and 95 miles per hour.

Enhanced Fujita Scale

A tornado is assigned a rating on the Enhanced Fujita Scale to estimate its intensity.

An EF-0 tornado has winds between 65 and 85 miles per hour.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the National Weather Service, the National Hurricane Center and FOX Weather.

