Dallas weather: Severe storms, damaging winds in North Texas

The Brief The severe storms are expected to hit west of I-35W by 3 a.m. High winds, up to 60 mph, are the main severe weather risk in the strongest storms. Brief spin-up tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Expect impacts to the Tuesday morning commute.



3 a.m. Update

This squall line is blowing up to the west and is racing NE.

We do expect the Tornado Watch to be expanded within the hour into NTX.

We still expect the severe storms to be in the Metroplex from 5-7 a.m. The most active weather will last until about 10 a.m.

The main risk is high winds, brief spin-up tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

The main risks are still high winds, and brief spin-up tornadoes on wavy line segments.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of the FOX 4 Weather viewing area.

Power Outages

Wind Advisory

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 9 p.m. Tuesday.

West to Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected.

All of North and Central Texas will be affected.

Unsecured outdoor items may be blown around in the wind. Driving on area roadways may become difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Small tree limbs could break and cause damage.

A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of at least 20 to 30 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Residents may wish to take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other lightweight outdoor objects that may be blown around in the strong winds.

Tuesday Afternoon

Later in the morning into early afternoon, it will turn mainly sunny and very windy. WSW winds could gust to 40-45 mph as very dry air races in, and temps rebound into the low 70s. We could see dust blow as well.

A second cold front sweeps through late day, so winds will shift again along with a few clouds. By Wednesday morning, we'll be in the 40s with a bit of a wind chill too.

Wednesday & Thursday Forecast

Wednesday will be SUNNY and cool with highs near 60. Diminishing winds will make for a nice early March afternoon.

After a chilly start on Thursday, we'll rebound into the 60s as south winds start to increase. Sunday will yield to some afternoon cloudiness but otherwise fairly quiet.

Friday into the weekend

Friday will see another SHIFT in the winds. Clouds in the morning will turn to sun as winds become westerly and temps should jump back into the 70s. Fairly warm end to the week.

Ready for another big change? That happens on Saturday. A cold front Friday night will cool us down. At the same time, an upper-level system will race across Texas from the west. That means mainly cloudy skies and a chance for a few showers. With a north wind, we'll struggle to get out of the 50s in most areas.

That system exits on Saturday night as we turn the clocks forward. By Sunday morning, we'll have lows in the 30s and even a light freeze possible in northern areas before sunshine helps push us back into the 60s.

