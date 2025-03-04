Power Outages: Thousands with power in Dallas-Fort Worth

The Brief Thousands of people are without power in North Texas after early morning storms. Oncor says crews are working to restore power. If you see a downed power line, call 911.



Early morning storms knocked out power for thousands of people in North Texas on Tuesday.

Winds over 70 miles per hour took down trees and power lines.

As of 11 a.m., more than 220,000 Oncor customers were without power.

Live Dallas weather: Severe thunderstorms bring hurricane-force winds to North Texas

North Texas Power Outages

By the numbers:

These are the outage numbers at 11 a.m., according to Oncor.

Dallas: 54,911

Collin: 42,067

Tarrant: 30,714

Denton: 28,042

What we know:

Oncor says its teams are assessing damage and working to restore power in areas with damages.

Winds are expected to pick up again later in the day, which could delay efforts to restore power.

What we don't know:

At this time, it is not clear when power will be restored.

What you can do:

Oncor customers can text "OUT" to 66267 to report an outage or call 888-313-4747.

If you see a downed power line, call 911.