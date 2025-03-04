Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until TUE 6:30 AM CST, Navarro County, Kaufman County, Henderson County, Ellis County, Rockwall County, Kaufman County, Hunt County, Dallas County, Collin County, Fannin County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from TUE 6:19 AM CST until TUE 7:30 AM CST, Lamar County, Hunt County, Hopkins County, Fannin County, Delta County
Tornado Watch
from TUE 4:15 AM CST until TUE 11:00 AM CST, Wise County, Van Zandt County, Tarrant County, Somervell County, Rockwall County, Rains County, Parker County, Navarro County, Lamar County, Kaufman County, Johnson County, Hunt County, Hopkins County, Hood County, Hill County, Henderson County, Hamilton County, Freestone County, Fannin County, Erath County, Ellis County, Denton County, Delta County, Dallas County, Comanche County, Collin County, Bosque County, Anderson County, Cooke County
Tornado Watch
from TUE 4:17 AM CST until TUE 11:00 AM CST, Red River County

70+ mph wind gusts cause damage in North Texas

By , and
Published  March 4, 2025 6:15am CST
Severe Weather
FOX 4

DALLAS - Wind gusts that topped 70 miles per hour caused damage in parts of North Texas early Tuesday morning.

Damaging Winds in North Texas

What we know:

According to early reports, at least one 18-wheeler overturned on southbound Interstate 35E in Glenn Heights near the Dallas and Ellis County line as the storm passed through that area around 5:30 a.m. 

Another 18-wheeler reportedly overturned on southbound I-35W near Cross Timbers Road in Denton County.

There have also been reports of overturned RVs on White Settlement Road in Parker County and a warehouse structure that collapsed in Lewisville.

FOX 4 Weather Meteorologist Evan Andrews said he’s gotten official reports of straight-line wind speeds as high as 74 mph at DFW Airport and 78 mph at Dallas Love Field.

Those high winds have also caused nearly 300,000 power outages, mostly in Dallas, Tarrant, and Denton counties, as of 6 a.m., according to Oncor.

What we don't know:

FOX 4 is sending crews out to some of these reports of damage to get more information.

We'll likely know more about the extent of the damage once the storms have passed and the sun comes up.

From our viewers

Image 1 of 2

 

Share your storm damage photos and video with FOX 4 through the WAPP or on social media sites like Facebook and X.

The Source: The information in this story comes from the National Weather Service chat session, TxDOT traffic cameras, Oncor power outage reports and information gathered by FOX 4 reporters who are out in the field.

