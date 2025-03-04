70+ mph wind gusts cause damage in North Texas

Wind gusts that topped 70 miles per hour caused damage in parts of North Texas early Tuesday morning.

Damaging Winds in North Texas

What we know:

According to early reports, at least one 18-wheeler overturned on southbound Interstate 35E in Glenn Heights near the Dallas and Ellis County line as the storm passed through that area around 5:30 a.m.

Another 18-wheeler reportedly overturned on southbound I-35W near Cross Timbers Road in Denton County.

There have also been reports of overturned RVs on White Settlement Road in Parker County and a warehouse structure that collapsed in Lewisville.

FOX 4 Weather Meteorologist Evan Andrews said he’s gotten official reports of straight-line wind speeds as high as 74 mph at DFW Airport and 78 mph at Dallas Love Field.

Those high winds have also caused nearly 300,000 power outages, mostly in Dallas, Tarrant, and Denton counties, as of 6 a.m., according to Oncor.

What we don't know:

FOX 4 is sending crews out to some of these reports of damage to get more information.

We'll likely know more about the extent of the damage once the storms have passed and the sun comes up.

