Strong thunderstorms caused some damage in North Texas Monday night.

FOX 4 viewer Tyler Baccus shared photos of golf ball-sized hail in the Saginaw area. He said it broke seven windows at his house near Bond Ranch Road and damaged cars.

But that wasn’t the only area that got hail Monday night. Viewer Gene Moreno shared a video of hail falling in Anna, in far northern Collin County. It appeared to be marble-sized, and it was enough to cover the ground for a bit.

Hail fell in Weatherford too. Clarence Taylor shared a video of the marble-sized hail collected on his car windshield.

Storms bring heavy rain, strong winds to North Texas

Dime-sized hail falling in Richardson prompted some drivers to try to take cover under an overpass along the Central Expressway. That’s something emergency responders ask people not to do because it causes traffic jams and can lead to accidents.

The storms put on a good lightning show and caused a few power outages. Trinity Galvan took video on northbound Highway 287 facing Lake Arlington. It shows a lightning strike and the glow from a transformer likely being hit.

Dallas residents deal with damage, power outages after destructive storms

Oncor reported more than 10,000 outages Monday night. As of Tuesday morning, only about 1,100 were still without power mostly in Dallas County.