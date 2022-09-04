Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued as rain comes down across North Texas

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued as storms go through North Texas Sunday afternoon.

The warning is currently for Dallas, Ellis, Johnson, Kaufman, Rockwall, and Tarrant counties until 4:45 p.m.

Parts of Dallas are seeing flooding issues after the heavy rain came down. Parts of the DFW Metroplex also reported hail from the storms.

There are also more than 100,000 customers impacted by power outages, according to Oncor's outage map.

